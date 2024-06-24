GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 483,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 953,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE OGN opened at $20.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

