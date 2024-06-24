GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in AeroVironment by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $189.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.37.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

