GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 962 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Antero Resources by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 460,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 423,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

