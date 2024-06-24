Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 176,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,403,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at $63,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

