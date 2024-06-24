GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 7.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 164,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,593,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 52,747 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

