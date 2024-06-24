GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

