Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Generac were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 28.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

