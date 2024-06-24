Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 383.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $44,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

