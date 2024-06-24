GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of GeoPark worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in GeoPark by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in GeoPark by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK opened at $10.74 on Monday. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 67.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.