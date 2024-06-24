GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.08

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 51044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GPRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on GPRK
GeoPark Stock Performance
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 28.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
