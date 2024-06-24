GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.08

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 51044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get GeoPark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GPRK

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $607.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.