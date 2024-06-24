Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.41. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,094,616 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $876.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,080 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,077,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 391,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

