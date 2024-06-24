Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.33 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
