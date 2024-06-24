Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,094 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

