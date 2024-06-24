Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golar LNG traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 301110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

GLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.