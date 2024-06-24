Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 146,235 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $27,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $129.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.