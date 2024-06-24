Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 170,761 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,677,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,761 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $265,327,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,445,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,269 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,885,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,939,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

