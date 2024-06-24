Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Hamilton Lane worth $26,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

