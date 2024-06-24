Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.02 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PROS by 549.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PROS stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

