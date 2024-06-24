Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.27 on Monday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

