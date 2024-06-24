Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3,697.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $74.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

