Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $29,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

