Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,986 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ON worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ON by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in ON by 243.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,908,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ON Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

