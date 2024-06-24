Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,189,191 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189,191 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $26,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

