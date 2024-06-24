Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,158 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Enstar Group stock opened at $310.47 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $319.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

