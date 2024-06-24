GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,901,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 14,242,451 shares.The stock last traded at $68.35 and had previously closed at $74.49.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

