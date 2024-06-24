Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.25. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,039 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

