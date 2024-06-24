Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $57.04

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.04, but opened at $54.36. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 741,285 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.