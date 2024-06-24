GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance
Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
