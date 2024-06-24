GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,725.63 ($21.93).

GSK traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,601.50 ($20.35). 10,437,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,570. The firm has a market cap of £65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,469.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,689.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,627.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17).

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,146.68). Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

