HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($1.05). Equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.
