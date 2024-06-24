HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($1.05). Equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

