Head to Head Survey: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tokens.com and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tokens.com and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 20.98 -$10.14 million -0.01 -12.84 LM Funding America $12.98 million 0.88 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -1.11

Tokens.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LM Funding America. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91%

Summary

LM Funding America beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

