High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. 251,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

