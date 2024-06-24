High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215,209 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. 2,027,863 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

