High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 129.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $844.74. 369,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $521.26 and a one year high of $873.96. The company has a market cap of $374.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

