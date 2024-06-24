High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $238,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.