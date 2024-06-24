High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.48. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.