High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,786,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NOC traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $435.78. 76,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

