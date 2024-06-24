High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $160,999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. 175,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $93.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.