High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $549.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.43 and its 200 day moving average is $507.14. The company has a market cap of $474.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
