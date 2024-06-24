HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RYCEY stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

