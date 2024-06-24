HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,483.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,425.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,098.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.08 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

