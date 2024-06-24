HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,130 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WOW opened at $5.09 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

