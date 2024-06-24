HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 340,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,317,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

