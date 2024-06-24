Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 258,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 790,737 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.