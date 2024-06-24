Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 18,021 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 532% compared to the average daily volume of 2,851 call options.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

