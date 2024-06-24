Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.03. Hut 8 shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 2,187,275 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.