Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,052.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,052 ($26.07) and last traded at GBX 2,052 ($26.07), with a volume of 213443609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,036 ($25.87).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($29.54) to GBX 2,600 ($33.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,265 ($28.78).

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The company has a market capitalization of £17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,902.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,839.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.45 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,478.26%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

