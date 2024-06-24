Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $16.79

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $16.37. Indivior shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 16,963 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Indivior

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,655.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,980 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,011,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.