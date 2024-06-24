ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $193,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 192,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

