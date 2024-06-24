Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Patrick Loulou Purchases 11,000 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Loulou acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00.

TSE:INE opened at C$10.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.74. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

